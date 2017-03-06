Gareth Bale: English clubs suffering in Europe due to lack of winter break
The Real Madrid winger has won the competition twice since his big-money move from Tottenham in 2013 and is targeting a third crown with the Spanish giants this season. The LaLiga side hold a 3-1 lead over Napoli heading into Tuesday's second leg in Italy while only one out of three Premier League clubs are currently ahead in their last-16 ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiders free agency wish list: Get your interio...
|3 hr
|FreePharts
|1
|Aguero continues red-hot form to lift Mancheste...
|13 hr
|City Phart
|1
|Peshawar Zalmi claim Pakistan Super League titl...
|13 hr
|Leagu Phart
|1
|England chasing 226 for series-clinching win
|13 hr
|Series Phart
|1
|Out of power, Democrats hope to harness Trump r...
|17 hr
|MaybePhaart
|12
|Harry Kane adds to goal tally as Tottenham hold...
|20 hr
|Harry Phart
|1
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|21 hr
|Things Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC