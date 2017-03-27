Four Russian athletes found guilty of...

Four Russian athletes found guilty of doping at London 2012 Olympics

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Four more Russian athletes have been found guilty of doping at the London 2012 Olympic Games following a wave of re-testing by the International Olympic Committee. The positive samples take to 34 the number of Russian athletes who have been sanctioned following the re-analyses ordered in line with recommendations made by the McLaren report into doping in sport.

