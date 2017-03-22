Former Yorkshire head coach Jason Gillespie returns to England with Kent
Dual County Championship-winning coach Jason Gillespie is to return to English domestic cricket with Kent for the early months of the new season. The former Australia seamer, who oversaw Yorkshire's back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, will join the staff at Canterbury in time for the start of the 2017 campaign on April 7. "Obviously I moved back to Adelaide for family reasons last year, but the opportunity to assist Kent on a short-term basis was one that I couldn't resist and works well with my current situation.
