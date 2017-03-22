Former Glamorgan coach John Derrick d...

Former Glamorgan coach John Derrick dies aged 54

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Derrick, who played over 200 matches for Glamorgan and New Zealand's Northern Districts between 1983 and 1991 as a seam bowler and lower-order batsman, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last summer. A statement on Glamorgan's official website said: "JD embodied all that is good about cricket at both professional and club level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion 3 hr ShouldPharrt 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr And pharts 32,810
News Man named in Brady jersey case sought autograph... 5 hr Man pharts 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 7 hr BeenPharts 2,122
News Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10) Tue BearsPhart 296
News Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V Tue GettingPhart 2
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Tue CouncilPhart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC