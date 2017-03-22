Former Glamorgan coach John Derrick dies aged 54
Derrick, who played over 200 matches for Glamorgan and New Zealand's Northern Districts between 1983 and 1991 as a seam bowler and lower-order batsman, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last summer. A statement on Glamorgan's official website said: "JD embodied all that is good about cricket at both professional and club level.
