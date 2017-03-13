Footballer Adam Johnson loses child sex conviction appeal
Former England footballer Adam Johnson has lost a challenge against his conviction for sexual activity with a besotted 15-year-old fan. The decisions in renewed applications made by 29-year-old Johnson - following earlier refusals by a single judge - were made by Lady Justice Rafferty, Mr Justice Sweeney and the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Julian Goose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|30 min
|FirstPharts
|32,786
|Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Talking phartss
|9
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Interview phartx
|16
|Remember The Athlete That Overcame Trump's Trav...
|2 hr
|Look phartx
|2
|Spot-fixing: Mohammad Irfan suspended in PSL sc...
|5 hr
|SpotPhartzz
|1
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|5 hr
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Mark Warburton takes over as Nottingham Forest ...
|5 hr
|ForestPhartzz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC