Footballer Adam Johnson loses child s...

Footballer Adam Johnson loses child sex conviction appeal

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Former England footballer Adam Johnson has lost a challenge against his conviction for sexual activity with a besotted 15-year-old fan. The decisions in renewed applications made by 29-year-old Johnson - following earlier refusals by a single judge - were made by Lady Justice Rafferty, Mr Justice Sweeney and the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Julian Goose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 30 min FirstPharts 32,786
News Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10) 2 hr Talking phartss 9
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) 2 hr Interview phartx 16
News Remember The Athlete That Overcame Trump's Trav... 2 hr Look phartx 2
News Spot-fixing: Mohammad Irfan suspended in PSL sc... 5 hr SpotPhartzz 1
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... 5 hr DoublePhartzz 1
News Mark Warburton takes over as Nottingham Forest ... 5 hr ForestPhartzz 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC