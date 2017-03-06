Floyd Mayweather plans to 'set up sho...

Floyd Mayweather plans to 'set up shop' as a promoter within UK

Read more: Salisbury Journal

The American, 40, remains the subject of reports he is to fight for a 50th time against Ireland's UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. On Tuesday he will also announce that Mayweather Promotions has negotiated with Frank Warren a fight between IBF super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis and Britain's Liam Walsh in London on May 20. The fight will be his first in any promotional capacity within Britain, after he had already expressed an interest in recruiting James DeGale having established Mayweather Promotions within the US, but he insists it will not be his last.

