Floyd Mayweather plans to 'set up shop' as a promoter within UK
The American, 40, remains the subject of reports he is to fight for a 50th time against Ireland's UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. On Tuesday he will also announce that Mayweather Promotions has negotiated with Frank Warren a fight between IBF super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis and Britain's Liam Walsh in London on May 20. The fight will be his first in any promotional capacity within Britain, after he had already expressed an interest in recruiting James DeGale having established Mayweather Promotions within the US, but he insists it will not be his last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things we learned from the Premier League thi...
|3 hr
|LearnedPhart
|1
|60 nominated to 34th Pepsi North America Cup
|3 hr
|PepsiPhart
|2
|Anthony Montini reaches career milestone
|3 hr
|MilePhart
|2
|'A real player's player' (May '10)
|3 hr
|FreePhart
|5
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|3 hr
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Raiders free agency wish list: Get your interio...
|9 hr
|FreePharts
|1
|Aguero continues red-hot form to lift Mancheste...
|19 hr
|City Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC