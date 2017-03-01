Fernando Torres conscious after suffering head injury in Atletico Madrid match

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is "stable, conscious and lucid" in hospital after suffering a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna, the Spanish club have announced. Torres, a second-half replacement, collided with Depor substitute Alex Bergantinos as they both went to head the ball in the 85th minute of the league contest at the Riazor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.