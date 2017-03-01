Fernando Torres conscious after suffe...

Fernando Torres conscious after suffering head injury in Atletico Madrid match

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is "stable, conscious and lucid" in hospital after suffering a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna, the Spanish club have announced. Torres, a second-half replacement, collided with Depor substitute Alex Bergantinos as they both went to head the ball in the 85th minute of the league contest at the Riazor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Brady be best ever? 32 min Toledo Mensans 28
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 1 hr BreakPhartx 248
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr FallPhart 32,762
News Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI... 17 hr DebutPhartz 2
News Chiefs: cash-strapped KC declines option on DT Poe 17 hr PoPhartz 4
News With Romo speculation swirling, Broncos coach a... 19 hr WithPharts 2
News NFL salary cap increases to $167 million 19 hr CapPharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC