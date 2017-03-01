Fernando Torres conscious after suffering head injury in Atletico Madrid match
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is "stable, conscious and lucid" in hospital after suffering a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna, the Spanish club have announced. Torres, a second-half replacement, collided with Depor substitute Alex Bergantinos as they both went to head the ball in the 85th minute of the league contest at the Riazor.
