Ex-football coach Barry Bennell denies 20 child sex offences
He had already denied eight of the offences but entered not guilty pleas again as 12 further charges were added to the indictment. The former Crewe Alexandra coach was charged with 14 counts of indecent assault, five counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|50 min
|ShouldPharrt
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|And pharts
|32,810
|Man named in Brady jersey case sought autograph...
|2 hr
|Man pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|BearsPhart
|296
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|Tue
|GettingPhart
|2
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Tue
|CouncilPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC