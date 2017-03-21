Ex-football coach Barry Bennell denie...

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell denies 20 child sex offences

He had already denied eight of the offences but entered not guilty pleas again as 12 further charges were added to the indictment. The former Crewe Alexandra coach was charged with 14 counts of indecent assault, five counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery.

