Eriksen and Alli cover for Harry Kane...

Eriksen and Alli cover for Harry Kane absence as Spurs beat Saints

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli proved there is life after Harry Kane for Tottenham as each player hit the target in a battling 2-1 victory over Southampton. Kane's absence meant Son Heung-min led the line but it was Spurs' attacking midfielders who filled the void, with Eriksen breaking the deadlock before Alli won and then converted a penalty.

