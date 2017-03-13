Eriksen and Alli cover for Harry Kane absence as Spurs beat Saints
Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli proved there is life after Harry Kane for Tottenham as each player hit the target in a battling 2-1 victory over Southampton. Kane's absence meant Son Heung-min led the line but it was Spurs' attacking midfielders who filled the void, with Eriksen breaking the deadlock before Alli won and then converted a penalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|9 min
|End Phart
|6
|Refugees who once sought asylum in the US now f...
|30 min
|YesPhaarts
|2
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|35 min
|Get Phartzz
|27
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|ThisPhartzz
|32,797
|Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best be...
|9 hr
|Bought phartz
|2
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|13 hr
|SkyPhartx
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Sat
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC