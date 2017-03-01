Eoin Morgan fires England to opening win over West Indies in Antigua

Eoin Morgan's 10th one-day international hundred was the key to England's 45-run victory at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as they went 1-0 up in their three-match series against West Indies. Morgan , dropped on just four, was patient and resourceful to help eke out a total of 296 for six - which proved beyond the hosts on a slow surface.

