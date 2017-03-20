English cricket aims for kids and mum...

English cricket aims for kids and mums in new push to grow the sport

11 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

The England and Wales Cricket Board is hoping to win the "battle of the playground and the car park" with a new grassroots initiative pitched at youngsters and their mothers. Launched on Monday, All Stars Cricket is aiming to give 50,000 children aged between five and eight the chance to hit a ball, take a wicket or make a catch.

