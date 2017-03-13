England squad - The surprise selections

England squad - The surprise selections

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Defoe last played for England in 2013 and, aged 34, he is comfortably the oldest member of this squad. The striker has been in excellent form, however, for a struggling Sunderland side, hitting 14 goals in 27 league appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GST Council approves key Bills 2 hr BothPhartz 2
News Man wanted in Canada for Amanda Todd case sente... 2 hr ImPhartz 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr FirstPharts 32,786
News Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10) 8 hr Talking phartss 9
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) 9 hr Interview phartx 16
News Remember The Athlete That Overcame Trump's Trav... 9 hr Look phartx 2
News Spot-fixing: Mohammad Irfan suspended in PSL sc... 11 hr SpotPhartzz 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC