England chasing 226 for series-clinching win
England must chase only 226 to take a series-clinching 2-0 lead over West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Liam Plunkett and Steven Finn - who became the third-fastest Englishman to reach 100 one-day international wickets - did most damage as West Indies were bowled out in 47.5 overs after choosing to bat first.
