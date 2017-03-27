England boss Gareth Southgate urges R...

England boss Gareth Southgate urges Ross Barkley to continue fine Everton form

Oxford Mail

England manager Gareth Southgate understands Ross Barkley's frustration but says the playmaker will get his chance if he keeps playing well for Everton. An upturn in form at Goodison Park saw the 23-year-old this month return to the Three Lions set-up for the first time since Euro 2016.

