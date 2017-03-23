England all-rounder Ben Stokes wants to set an example
Ben Stokes believes he has matured into a player that youngsters coming into the England team can look up to and learn from. The 25-year-old all-rounder, his country's new Test vice-captain, says he has moved away from being a player who relies on instinct alone to one focused on becoming a consistent performer.
