Ellie Downie claims British title in Liverpool
Ellie Downie claimed the women's all-around title at the British Gymnastics Championships at a sold-out Echo Arena in Liverpool on Saturday night. The 17-year-old eclipsed team-mates Claudia Fragapane and Amy Tinkler to take the crown for the first time with a string of confident performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee grandmother accused of murdering preg...
|4 hr
|GrandPhart
|2
|Buzzer-beating shot lifts Florida over Wisconsi...
|8 hr
|BuzzerPhartss
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co...
|Fri
|MadePhaarts
|6
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|Mar 23
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|Mar 23
|Joins Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC