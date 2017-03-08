Elise Christie claims more gold in Ro...

Elise Christie claims more gold in Rotterdam

3 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Elise Christie claimed a second gold medal in two days at the World Short Track Championships in Rotterdam on Sunday. After winning the women's 1500 metres final on Saturday, the 26-year-old won in the women's 1000 metres.

