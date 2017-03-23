Ducks soar in 6-3 win over Rangers, r...

Ducks soar in 6-3 win over Rangers, returning Lundqvist

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The Anaheim Ducks spent months hoping to find more consistency on offense, and Ryan Getzlaf is finally rewarding that faith. Getzlaf had four assists, Andrew Cogliano scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Ducks won their fourth straight game by defeating Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers 6-3 on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An abducted 11-month-old may be in extreme danger 7 hr ReadPhart 2
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 12 hr JrPhartzz 12
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... 15 hr ManPhartx 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 21 hr AnyonePhartss 32,820
News Tennessee grandmother accused of murdering preg... Sat GrandPhart 2
News Buzzer-beating shot lifts Florida over Wisconsi... Sat BuzzerPhartss 2
News Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co... Mar 24 MadePhaarts 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC