Ducks soar in 6-3 win over Rangers, returning Lundqvist

The Anaheim Ducks spent months hoping to find more consistency on offense, and Ryan Getzlaf is finally rewarding that faith. Getzlaf had four assists, Andrew Cogliano scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Ducks won their fourth straight game by defeating Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers 6-3 on Sunday night.

