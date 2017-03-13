Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand retires from international cycling28 min ago

Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna ...

Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand retires from international cycling

7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Rowsell Shand, 28, won the women's team pursuit at four editions of the World Championships and took the gold medal in the same discipline at the Olympic Games in London and Rio in 2012 and 2016. "The decision to step away has been the hardest I've ever had to make," she said.

