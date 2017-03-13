DeRozan scores 25 as Raptors beat Mav...

DeRozan scores 25 as Raptors beat Mavericks 100-78

3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Norman Powell added 19 and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 100-78 on Monday night, their third straight victory over the Mavericks. Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Raptors beat Dallas for the sixth time in their last eight meetings.

