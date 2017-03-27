David Moyes urges Sunderland players to step up and help Defoe in relegation battle
David Moyes has warned Sunderland they cannot rely on Jermain Defoe's World Cup dreams to get them out of Premier League relegation trouble. The 34-year-old striker marked his return to the international stage after almost three-and-a-half years in the wilderness with a goal in England's 2-0 qualifier victory over Lithuania on Sunday, and immediately set his sights on forcing his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for the 2018 finals in Russia.
