David Moyes looks to Jordan Pickford to boost Sunderland's survival hopes
David Moyes believes goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could be as central to Sunderland's Premier League survival hopes as lethal marksman Jermain Defoe. It is little exaggeration to say that the 34-year-old Defoe's goals have kept the Black Cats in the top flight for the last two seasons, and he remains their best hope of escaping the drop for the fifth successive campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|2 min
|Hilton Head
|3
|Cold Case Squad makes 3 murder arrests; more to... (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|PostedPhart
|23
|Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|ManipulatePhart
|55
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|5 hr
|ThatPharts
|4
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|5 hr
|PutPharts
|2
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|5 hr
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Aldershot's Zavitz back in the swim of things w...
|8 hr
|SwimPhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC