David Haye standing by his words as he prepares to learn his punishment
David Haye will next month be called before the British Boxing Board of Control to explain his conduct in the build up to last week's fight with Tony Bellew. The heavyweight continues to insist he "does not regret" any of the extreme threats he made towards his rival, which included warnings he would leave him in hospital and to "enjoy his last days".
