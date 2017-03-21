Cycling coach Justin Grace in emotion...

Cycling coach Justin Grace in emotional donor appeal ahead of transplant games

5 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

British Cycling's head sprint coach Justin Grace has made an emotional appeal for organ donors as he spoke about the liver transplant that saved his life. Grace, who coached Team GB cyclists to seven medals at the Olympic Games in Rio, broke down in tears as he thanked the family of his donor.

Chicago, IL

