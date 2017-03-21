Cycling coach Justin Grace in emotional donor appeal ahead of transplant games
British Cycling's head sprint coach Justin Grace has made an emotional appeal for organ donors as he spoke about the liver transplant that saved his life. Grace, who coached Team GB cyclists to seven medals at the Olympic Games in Rio, broke down in tears as he thanked the family of his donor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|17 min
|LBCT Steady
|2,121
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|BearsPhart
|296
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|This phartss
|32,808
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|19 hr
|GettingPhart
|2
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|19 hr
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Adkins' Basket At The Buzzer Forces OT as Morga... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|BuzzerPhart
|4
|Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches...
|Tue
|General Pharts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC