Curry back on song as Warriors return to winning ways

Stephen Curry rediscovered his scoring touch with a haul of 31 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Klay Thompson added 29 points for the Warriors, while Derrick Rose scored 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks.

