Craig Gordon signs new three-year contract with Celtic
The 34-year-old told his club's official website: "It's taken a little while after the interest in the January window but it's good to finally get it done and concentrate on the rest of the season." Gordon's previous contract expired in the summer but Celtic had an option to extend it for a year.
