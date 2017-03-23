Craig Cathcart set to make Northern Ireland return after injury frustration
Craig Cathcart should return to Northern Ireland's team on Sunday for the first time since Euro 2016 having finally overcome a groin problem that stumped a series of European specialists. The Watford defender has missed his country's first four World Cup qualifiers with an injury that has restricted him to only 13 appearances for his club.
