Comeback could spark Barcelona baby boom, says Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique joked there may be a baby boom among Barcelona supporters in nine months' time following Wednesday's record-breaking Champions League victory over Paris St Germain. Barca scored three times after the 88th minute to stun PSG 6-1 at the Nou Camp and win their Champions League last-16 tie 6-5 on aggregate.

