Clint Hill goal earns Old Firm point for Rangers

5 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

Rangers gave new manager Pedro Caixinha plenty of encouragement after a late Clint Hill goal earned the Light Blues a 1-1 draw against Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic. Celtic started slowly but Stuart Armstrong fired them ahead in the 35th minute and could have scored more as the hosts began to dominate.

