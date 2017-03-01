Cleveland's Kyrie Irving and LeBron J...

Cleveland's Kyrie Irving and LeBron James overpower Atlanta Hawks

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James combined for 81 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 135-130 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Irving weighed in with 43 points and James added 38 as the Cavaliers set a new NBA regular-season record with 25 three-pointers.

Chicago, IL

