Cleveland Cavaliers' pre-play-off slump continues
The Cleveland Cavaliers' miserable time in the NBA continued as they slumped to a 103-74 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavs, who have now lost three of their last five games, put in their worst scoring performance of the season as Kawhi Leonard's 25 points gave the Spurs the win.
