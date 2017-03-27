Cleveland Cavaliers' pre-play-off slu...

Cleveland Cavaliers' pre-play-off slump continues

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The Cleveland Cavaliers' miserable time in the NBA continued as they slumped to a 103-74 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavs, who have now lost three of their last five games, put in their worst scoring performance of the season as Kawhi Leonard's 25 points gave the Spurs the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Claudio Bravo happy at Manchester City 9 min Bravo Phartz 1
News Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Irela... 17 min Ward Phartz 1
News No timescale put on Seamus Coleman's recovery f... 20 min Recovery Phartz 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 32 min WindPharts 32,830
News Swim Ontario honours Bassett for longtime volun... (Nov '09) 35 min CitizensPharts 4
LSGTPA 2017 Schedule 17 hr LonePhartsz 2
Make Extra Cash From Just Watching Sports! 19 hr HavePhartt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC