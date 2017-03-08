Christian Eriksen backs Tottenham to see off rivals and win FA Cup
Christian Eriksen insists Tottenham can go all the way in the FA Cup - even if it means having to beat the big guns of the Premier League. Spurs host Millwall in the quarter-finals on Sunday as they look to take one step closer to lifting the club's first trophy since 2008.
