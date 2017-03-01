Chinese clubs only had eyes for Andy Carroll - West Ham boss Slaven Bilic
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that a number of mega-rich Chinese clubs "fell in love" with Andy Carroll. Hammers striker Carroll was the subject of interest from several Super League clubs after they were impressed with the 28-year-old.
