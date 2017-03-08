Chelsea's leading lights set sights on league and cup double
Chelsea are 10 points clear at the Premier League summit with 11 games to play and face Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday. Kante, who won the championship with Leicester last season before moving to Stamford Bridge, told Chelsea TV: "We're going to try to win everything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|12 hr
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Fri
|RatePharttz
|16
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Fri
|WonderingPharttz
|103
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|BigPharts
|32,777
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Fri
|Onus Pharter
|2
|Bournemouth - extremely disappointed' after Tyr...
|Fri
|FivePhartz
|1
|Craig Gordon signs new three-year contract with...
|Fri
|ThreePhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC