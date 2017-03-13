Chelsea drawn to face Tottenham in FA Cup semi-finals after seeing off United
Chelsea have been drawn against Tottenham and Arsenal will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Antonio Conte's Blues secured their place in the last four when they knocked out holders Manchester United 1-0 on Monday night, shortly before the draw was made.
