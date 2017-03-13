Chelsea boss Antonio Conte relieved t...

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte relieved to see gamble pay off in Stoke victory

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed he rolled the dice with a formation tweak at Stoke because he was not content to leave the bet365 Stadium with just a draw. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/chelsea-boss-antonio-conte-relieved-to-see-gamble-pay-off-in-stoke-victory-35544812.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/article35544811.ece/2b96c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ac2dfd66-5b5d-4af8-8c9d-199bf2859d38_I1.jpg Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed he rolled the dice with a formation tweak at Stoke because he was not content to leave the bet365 Stadium with just a draw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 3 hr Trampy 24
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr ThisPhartzz 32,797
News Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best be... 6 hr Bought phartz 2
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker 10 hr SkyPhartx 2
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Sat MorePhartz 2
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Sat ItsPhartz 2
News West Virginia rattles, then rolls past Notre Da... Sat HornPhartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC