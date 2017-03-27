Chelsea boss Antonio Conte plays down 'normal' rumours about 'happy' Eden Hazard
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte believes it is normal for suitors to try to unsettle players, as Real Madrid bid to prise Eden Hazard from the Premier League leaders. Hazard was this week linked with a A 100million move to Real, whose head coach Zinedine Zidane is the Belgium playmaker's idol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|37 min
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|14 hr
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|18 hr
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|18 hr
|Summer phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|HePharts
|32,836
|Ex-NFL star Michael Irvin investigated in sex b...
|21 hr
|Case Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC