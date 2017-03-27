Chelsea boss Antonio Conte plays down...

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte plays down 'normal' rumours about 'happy' Eden Hazard

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte believes it is normal for suitors to try to unsettle players, as Real Madrid bid to prise Eden Hazard from the Premier League leaders. Hazard was this week linked with a A 100million move to Real, whose head coach Zinedine Zidane is the Belgium playmaker's idol.

