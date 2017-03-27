Charlton to pay tribute to loyal supp...

Charlton to pay tribute to loyal supporter Pc Keith Palmer at next home match

Read more: Worcester News

Loyal Charlton supporter Pc Keith Palmer, who was killed in last week's Westminster attack, will be remembered by the club in next Tuesday's Sky Bet League One game against Milton Keynes Dons. A minute's silence will be held before the match at The Valley and Charlton will donate 50 per cent of all ticket sales to Pc Palmer's family.

Chicago, IL

