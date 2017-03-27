Caroline Wozniacki too strong for Lucie Safarova in Miami
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki progressed to the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a straight sets win over Lucie Safarova. Wozniacki, who had progressed on Monday when sixth seed Gabrine Muguruza retired through illness, had too much for doubles specialist Safarova and advanced after an hour and 50 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Brady 'willing to play six or seven more ye...
|2 hr
|Willing pharts
|4
|Oakland Raiders Fans Rallying to Keep Team from...
|2 hr
|Keep pharts
|6
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|2 hr
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|2 hr
|Clintona phart
|5
|Searching for shows to record.....HOW!!
|4 hr
|Record phartze
|2
|Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Irela...
|4 hr
|AnyPhartze
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|19 hr
|SuffersPhartx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC