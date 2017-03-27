Caroline Wozniacki too strong for Luc...

Caroline Wozniacki too strong for Lucie Safarova in Miami

Read more: York Press

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki progressed to the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a straight sets win over Lucie Safarova. Wozniacki, who had progressed on Monday when sixth seed Gabrine Muguruza retired through illness, had too much for doubles specialist Safarova and advanced after an hour and 50 minutes.

