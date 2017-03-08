Caroline Wozniacki questions Maria Sharapova's Stuttgart wildcard
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki thinks Maria Sharapova's wildcard for the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart next month is "disrespectful". Sharapova's 15-month ban for taking meldonium ends on April 26 and the Stuttgart event starts on the 24th.
