Buzzer-beating shot lifts Florida over Wisconsin in stunning finish
Aaron Hernandez trial: 'U left me with one eye and a lot of head trauma,' former friend Alexander Bradley texted NEW YORK - Chris Chiozza went end to end and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Florida an 84-83 victory against Wisconsin on Friday night in the first overtime game of this NCAA Tournament. Nigel Hayes had given the Badgers a 2-point lead with 4 seconds left on two free throws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co...
|17 hr
|MadePhaarts
|6
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|Thu
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Thu
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|Thu
|Joins Phart
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Wed
|WasPhart
|206
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|Mar 22
|ShouldPharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC