Buzzer-beating shot lifts Florida over Wisconsin in stunning finish

NEW YORK - Chris Chiozza went end to end and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Florida an 84-83 victory against Wisconsin on Friday night in the first overtime game of this NCAA Tournament. Nigel Hayes had given the Badgers a 2-point lead with 4 seconds left on two free throws.

