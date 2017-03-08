Broken foot setback for Swansea defender Angel Rangel
Swansea defender Angel Rangel has revealed he broke a metatarsal bone in his right foot during his side's 2-1 defeat to Hull on Saturday. The right-back was substituted after 33 minutes of the Premier League match at the KCOM Stadium and posted about his injury on Twitter on Sunday.
