Broken foot setback for Swansea defen...

Broken foot setback for Swansea defender Angel Rangel

11 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Swansea defender Angel Rangel has revealed he broke a metatarsal bone in his right foot during his side's 2-1 defeat to Hull on Saturday. The right-back was substituted after 33 minutes of the Premier League match at the KCOM Stadium and posted about his injury on Twitter on Sunday.

News Liverpool defender Moreno gets bizarre animal t... 5 hr Mitt s Airtight D... 1
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 6 hr GTA eh 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr AndyPhartss 32,779
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Sat TerrificPhartt 2
News WOW!!! Upset is one of the biggest in college h... (Sep '07) Sat HistoryPhartss 14
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Sat StagePhartss 8
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Sat ReceivesPhartz 2
