British Swimming sets up internal investigation into para-swimmers' claims
British Swimming is the latest national governing body to become embroiled in a bullying controversy after the BBC revealed it has set up an internal investigation into claims from several para-swimmers. The complainants are understood to include several medallists from Rio 2016, where para-swimming was ParalympicsGB's most successful sport, winning 47 medals, including 16 golds.
