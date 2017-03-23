British Swimming sets up internal inv...

British Swimming sets up internal investigation into para-swimmers' claims

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

British Swimming is the latest national governing body to become embroiled in a bullying controversy after the BBC revealed it has set up an internal investigation into claims from several para-swimmers. The complainants are understood to include several medallists from Rio 2016, where para-swimming was ParalympicsGB's most successful sport, winning 47 medals, including 16 golds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr YeahPhart 32,814
News Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co... 16 hr FishyPhart 2
News Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ... 20 hr Republic Phart 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... 20 hr Players Phart 1
News Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire 20 hr Joins Phart 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Wed WasPhart 206
News Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion Wed ShouldPharrt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC