British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says MP after parliamentary hearing
The chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee has said Britain's reputation as a cycling superpower beyond reproach is "in tatters". Damian Collins was speaking after UK Anti-Doping boss Nicole Sapstead updated the panel of MPs on her agency's investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at British Cycling and Team Sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Romo speculation swirling, Broncos coach a...
|3 hr
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|Chiefs: cash-strapped KC declines option on DT Poe
|3 hr
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|NFL salary cap increases to $167 million
|3 hr
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Paper Fire Set at School, Ch... (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|Missing Phart
|7
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|14 hr
|ThatPhartss
|245
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|19 hr
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|2013 NFL Mock Draft: Current Info for All 32 Fi... (Jan '13)
|20 hr
|BearsPhartz
|190
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC