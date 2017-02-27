Brendon McCullum rejoining Middlesex ...

Brendon McCullum rejoining Middlesex for NatWest T20 Blast this summer

The former New Zealand captain played six games for Middlesex in last season's competition and will return to Lord's for the start of this season's 20-over campaign in July. He will be available for nine games, starting with an away match against Gloucestershire on July 7 and departing before the August 3 date with Hampshire.

