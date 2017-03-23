Brady's Super Bowl jerseys returned t...

Brady's Super Bowl jerseys returned to New England Patriots

In this photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Harold H. Shaw, left, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division and Colonel Richard D. McKeon, right, of the Massachusetts State Police, hold two recovered Super Bowl jerseys worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, beside team owner Robert Kraft, center, on Thursday, March 23, 2017 in the NFL football team's trophy room at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Brady's jersey went missing from the Patriots' locker room after their Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, setting off an investigation that stretched from Boston to the Mexican border.

