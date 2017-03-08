Bournemouth - extremely disappointed' after Tyrone Mings given five-game ban
Bournemouth claim it is "extraordinary" for Tyrone Mings to have been found guilty of a stamp on Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic which will see the defender serve a five-match ban. Ibrahimovic was suspended for three games after accepting a violent conduct charge from the Football Association after striking Mings in the face with his elbow moments after the defender landed with his boot on the head of the Swedish striker.
