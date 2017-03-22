Boston Celtics beat Indiana Pacers to close gap on Cleveland Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics moved to within a game of the Cleveland Cavaliers after a 109-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics break down how they cleaned up their turnovers, and how they're viewing the playoff race, following Wednesday's win.
