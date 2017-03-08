Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel ...

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel salutes team performance after Benfica win

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel hailed the performance of his side after they comprehensively overturned a one-goal deficit to ease into the Champions League quarter-finals. Trailing 1-0 to Benfica from the first leg, the German outfit responded in emphatic fashion as Christian Pulisic added to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick during a dominant 4-0 victory.

