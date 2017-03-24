Devin Booker scored 70 points, becoming the sixth different player in NBA history to reach that total, but the Boston Celtics got 34 points from Isaiah Thomas and outlasted the Phoenix Suns 130-120 on Friday night Booker scores 70 in Boston, but Celtics outlast Suns 130-120 Devin Booker scored 70 points, becoming the sixth different player in NBA history to reach that total, but the Boston Celtics got 34 points from Isaiah Thomas and outlasted the Phoenix Suns 130-120 on Friday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n14IwP Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is congratulated by guard Leandro Barbosa in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Boston.

