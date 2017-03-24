Booker scores 70 in Boston, but Celti...

Booker scores 70 in Boston, but Celtics outlast Suns 130-120

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Devin Booker scored 70 points, becoming the sixth different player in NBA history to reach that total, but the Boston Celtics got 34 points from Isaiah Thomas and outlasted the Phoenix Suns 130-120 on Friday night Booker scores 70 in Boston, but Celtics outlast Suns 130-120 Devin Booker scored 70 points, becoming the sixth different player in NBA history to reach that total, but the Boston Celtics got 34 points from Isaiah Thomas and outlasted the Phoenix Suns 130-120 on Friday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n14IwP Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is congratulated by guard Leandro Barbosa in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr AllPhartx 32,818
News Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co... 17 hr MadePhaarts 6
News Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ... Thu Republic Phart 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Thu Players Phart 1
News Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire Thu Joins Phart 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Wed WasPhart 206
News Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion Mar 22 ShouldPharrt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC